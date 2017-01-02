Anger as fly-tippers strike at beauty spot

Fed-up residents are calling for more to be done to tackle fly-tippers who are now regularly plaguing a beauty spot in Fleetwood.

It comes after the dumpers struck again at Jameson Road, close to the much-loved Fleetwood Marsh nature reserve, on Boxing Day.

There was still rubbish left from the previous incident- and now this.

The brazen offenders left rubbish strewn all over the road, including a battered brown sofa.

And this latest incident comes after similar occurrence in early December and in October before that.

Fleetwood Town Council member, Coun Rita Hewitt, says she was contacted by residents who frequently use the nature reserve and who are angry that it is happening on a regular basis.

Coun Hewitt, who represents Mount ward, says she met up with Wyre Council officials after the early December incident in a bid to find workable answers to the problem.

But she says that since that promising meeting, the officers have not followed through on the next stage of developments and she feels as though nothing will be done.

Now tippers have struck again, adding to frustrations.

Coun Hewitt said: “People who visit Fleetwood Marsh on a regular basis are getting fed up and I don’t blame them.

“The solution is quite clear – install CCTV cameras at either end of the road, catch these people and hit them with a big fine. There are various parties with responsibilities over Jameson Road. I was trying to get them to meet up, with the help of these officers, and discuss the possibility of them sharing the costs of CCTV. But my discussions with the officials have come to a dead end and it is very frustrating.”

Wyre Council was not available to comment on the latest incident.

But previously a spokeswoman said of the issue: “We encourage residents to report fly tipping which can be done at wyre.gov.uk/reportflytipping. We rely on information from members of the public and businesses to tackle the problem.”