Andrew Craig ‘over the moon’ about Queen’s award

A community figure has been honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list says he is ‘over the moon’ about his award.

Department for Work and Pensions employee Andrew Craig has been honoured with the Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for services to the Armed Services and the community in Fleetwood.

Mr Craig has worked for the Department for 25 years.

He served in the army for five years as part of the First Battalion Cheshire Regiment before he was injured in Belfast in 1976. Mr Craig is known for his fundraising efforts as part of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regimental Association.

During the last four years, he has helped to raise £65,000 for Help the Heroes and has raised a further £10,000 for other military charities and local cadet forces.

For the last five years he has also volunteered for The Mustard Seed charity in the port.

The charity offers a comforting meal and safe environment for local people who are lonely, vulnerable or homeless.

Mr Craig, 62 who lives in Fleetwoo, said: “I was absolutely over the moon to receive the letter about my honour. Being an ex-military man I’ve got medals already – but to be a decorated veteran is an honour.”