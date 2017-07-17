All the fun of the farm at show

A rural show was once again a huge success despite the weather.

Rain poured on Saturday as Great Eccleston show began on Garstang Road but the main events still went ahead.

Show spokesman Fiona Drummond said: “We had some phenomenal exhibits and the tractor pull was a great spectacle.”

“There was some really high quality in the marquees including the cakes, cheeses, floral exhibits and photography.

“It was really good day. Once again we’ve been really well supported by the locals and look forward to next year’s.”