There’s fun to be had for everyone at the First Step Community Centre in Claremont.

Alongside various other groups, members of staff at the centre – which is based on Dickson Road in Blackpool – hold the ‘All In Club’ every Thursday between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

The club – for people with learning difficulties and complex needs – provides food and refreshments as well as games and activities such as bingo, quizzes, karaoke and computer console games.