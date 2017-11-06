Ace makes his mark on world dance stage

When Ace Acton-Lunt showed a natural talent for dancing at parties, his parents were encouraged to sign him up at a dance school.

Now the 10-year-old is celebrating after scooping second place in the United Dance Organiation (UDO) World Championships in Glasgow.

Ace, from Knott End, started dancing at Urban Dance Project (UDP) at the age of six.

His mum, Gemma Acton-Lunt, said: “I’d take him to kids’ parties and as soon as the music came on he started dancing. People used to say to me, you have to take him dancing.

“He loves it.”

Ace, a pupil at Carter’s Charity Primary School in Preesall, was just nine when he won second place in the Under-10 intermediate category at the UDOs over the summer.

He recently secured second place in the Under-12 intermediate class and qualified for the UDO European Championships in Germany in May and the World Championships next year.

And on October 15, he competed in the Unify Dance UK contest and came first in the Under-12 intermediate category.

Gemma added: “The World Championships were amazing. It’s the biggest competition of the year so it’s nerve-racking.

“He’s qualified for the European competition in May next year so he’s looking for a sponsor.”

Ace attends UDP classes at Unity Academy on Warbreck Hill Road, North Shore.

Gemma added: “He does crew, breakdancing and street dancing lessons.

“My husband Dale and I love taking him. Whenever he hears the music he lights up.”

To sponsor Ace, contact info@urbandanceproject.co.uk