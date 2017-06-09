Accident ‘did not happen at Poulton Gala’

The chairman of Poulton Gala’s committee said it is not involved with arranging the funfair where a schoolboy had an accident.

Steve Nicholls, who chairs the gala’s committee said Fosters Funfair – where 12-year-old Jack Bennett suffered serious injuries after falling on a ride on Sunday – is separate from their own organised celebrations.

I am disappointed to see the wording that the incident occurred at the gala as it did not

“We receive a donation as their event succeeds because the gala is on, but we have absolutely no connection with the arrangements made,” he said.

The gala would historically end at Cottam Hall, where the fair is held, but that changed when the new committee came in five years ago, he added, though the fairground operator decided to remain there.

“I am disappointed to see the wording that the incident occurred at the gala as it did not.”

