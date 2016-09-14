Accept Norse substitutes! Valhalla is best water ride in the world... again!

Valhalla has been named the world’s best water ride for the second year running.

The Pleasure Beach attraction, which takes thrill-seekers on a fast-paced water ride in the dark – including a heart-stoppingg plummet backwards – was honoured at the Golden Ticket Awards in America.

Managing director Amanda Thompson said: “I am absolutely delighted. It’s extremely pleasing to see that, even a number of years on from its launch, the ride is still considered the best in the world.”

Representatives from amusement and water parks across the globe gathered at Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio, for the annual ceremony, which recognises the very best in the industry.

Europa-Park in Rust, Germany, won the gong for best amusement park, while Schlitterbahn Waterpark Resort in New Braunfels, Texas, was named the best water park at the 19th annual awards ceremony.

Built on the site of the Fun House, which burnt down in 1991, Valhalla cost £15m and opened in 2000.

Up to 2,000 visitors an hour are able to be treated to a six-minute dark ride complete with fire, water, snow, thunder, and lightning effects.

The ride’s reservoir holds one-and-a-half-million gallons of water, with 100,000 galloons used every minute.

Last year’s Golden Ticket Awards, presented by international publication Amusement Today, was held at Coney Island in New York.