Academy all set for the new season with a September membership offer

After a summer break, theatre company Starmaker Performing Arts Academy is back on Saturday for a new season.

The popular group enjoyed a Ghostbuster’s themed summer school but it’s back to business for the youngsters who have an exciting few weeks ahead of them.

And to encourage new members, academy principal Liz Hames is offering a 50 per cent discount on membership fees throughout the whole of September.

She said: “Our summer school had a big turnout but we are now excited to return for the autumn. We can’t wait to get back!”

The offer is for Saturday classes, which take place at Hodgson Academy in Poulton. There is a morning class from 10am to 1pm and an afternoon session from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Both include singing, acting and dancing for all abilities.

“Putting everything together in one session we find is helpful to parents,” said Liz.

Starmaker’s agency side of the company has enjoyed recent success with one pupil taking part in an advert for Activia. Another has auditioned for a part in a TV drama and is waiting to see if she has been successful. To take advantage of the offer, contact Liz at starmakerpaa@hotmail.com