A583 speed cameras between Blackpool and Preston hit by delays

Work to install average speed cameras on a shortened section of the A583 between Blackpool and Preston is due to start soon – more than a month late.

High-tech speed cameras are being installed on two of the Fylde’s most dangerous roads

Speed cameras set for October

Average speed camera scheme shortened



Cameras will be placed on a three-mile stretch of the 50mph route between the Wrea Green roundabout and Clifton, on the outskirts of Preston.

It had initally due to be a longer section from Peel corner – taking in the anti-fracking site at Little Plumpton – but was reduced after accident figures were analysed.

Work on the shortened section is now set to take place from the end of next month with a view to being completed by early in the new year.

It had been due to start this month intially.

The original eight-mile section was the longest single stretch of average speed enforcement planned for the county as part of a series of schemes across Lancashire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The A583 was always scheduled to be the last site. The fracking hasn’t delayed the installation but there has been a little slippage with the project which has impacted upon the timescales for subsequent sites.”

Other sites

A6 - London Road, Preston

A588 - Head Dyke Lane, over Wyre

A565 - Southport New Road

B6232 - Grane Road

A682 - Gisburn Road

A59 - Brockholes Brow

Some schemes are already operational while others are set to be completed in next few months