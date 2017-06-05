A terrific tea party fit for Mad Hatter and pals

An extravagant and thoroughly mad tea party was enjoyed by residents in a St Annes rest home.

Rosewood Lodge, which celebrates its 30th Anniversary this year, hosted a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party – complete with costumes, entertainment and delicious delights to tempt even the Mad Hatter!

Visitors and guests flocked to the invitation from ‘Queen of Hearts’ host Fiona Fox as she invited them to the join in the celebrations.

Fiona, who is the manager of the family owned and run establishment, said: “The Mad Hatters Tea Party was our Open Day for family, friends and visitors to join us for lunch or a snack, to meet our residents and the team, and to share in our celebrations.

“I was delighted to see so many happy faces and I must congratulate everyone who worked so hard to make the day the success that it was.

“We all had huge fun.”

Everyone thoroughly enjoyed seeing the wonderful costumes worn by family members and staff, and resident Joan Barnes said: “What a fantastic event - I saw Mad Hatters, Queens and Alices in all ages, shapes and sizes.

“I thought I might be seeing things!’

Staff too shared Joan’s enthusiasm.

Kate Chadwick said: “Events like this are why I love working at Rosewood Lodge. Residents, their families, our staff and their children go above and beyond, and get to become children all over again at the same time.”

Local group Two’s Company provided entertainment, and in addition, everyone had the chance to enjoy some of the wonderful food and drinks, including the rabbit shaped sponge cake and the ‘treasure cupcakes’, sweets and cocktails.

Resident Arnold Craig said “The party was a chance for us to have a bit of fun and to kick off our summer events, whilst inviting people into our home, just as we did in our own homes.”

Rosewood Lodge, on Clifton Drive North, is one of the four Lakeview Rest Homes,

The next event, “Pimms and Sandwiches”, is at Lakeview Lodge on June 17.