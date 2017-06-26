A special day with an international flavour

Digital entrepreneurs Wolf Zech and Jennifer Duthie tied the knot in an exquisite ceremony in London.

Blackpool born Jennifer and Wolf, from Heidelberg in Germany, were married on April 29 at The Asylum in London before a reception and party at Brixton East.

Stunning flowers by Flower Design Events at the wedding of Wolf and Jennifer Zech

The couple met during freshers week in their first week of university at Aston Business School.

Wolf, 37, was doing a masters and Jennifer was starting her first year.

They had been together more than 11 years before Wolf proposed underground on their way down to the Northern Line at Kings Cross Station. In a romantic twist, there was a singer singing their favourite song by the Plain White T’s - Delilah.

The day was a mixture of English, Indian and German touches.

Wolf and Jennifer Zech

Jennifer, 31, said: “We had cheese fondue made with English cheese and cider as our meal which went down really well and British champagne from Camel Valley.

“We are both vegetarian and wanted our wedding food to be vegetarian but not to the point where people noticed.

“This was perfect. It was also a meal we both ate growing up.

“Guests drank German beer and we used Jagermeister for our table plan. Wolf made everyone do a shot of it when he started the speech!

“We had Indian chocolate and homemade gingerbread as favours and my sister made homemade pesto which everyone loved.

“Our venues were both absolutely incredible and different from the norm.

“We didn’t talk about them much pre-wedding so when people arrived they were really surprised. We also booked a string quartet and had them play the Jurassic Park theme music during the ceremony for my sister who loves the music. We also had a jazz band during the drinks reception.

“My sister wore a traditional Indian style dress, we had a classic Indian ambassador car and lots of Indian nibbles.

“The day represented who we are and what we value. It was truly perfect and we wished it could have lasted another 12 hours!”

Wolf and Jennifer also raised £1,300 for an animal shelter in Delhi, India, instead of traditional gifts.

The couple, who now live in London, built a website featuring their pets which are all street rescues from their time living in Delhi. They were actively involved in the organisation and wanted to continue with their support.

Wolf added: “The day was special because of all the people from all over the world that came together to be there with us.”