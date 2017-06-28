A Sharp addition to big Festival line-up

Eighties DJ and TV presenter Pat Sharp will be warming up the crowds at an eagerly-anticipated night during this year’s Lytham Festival.

The former Radio 1 star and FunHouse host will be mixing up tracks on the decks as he prepares festival-goers for Lytham’s 80s v 90s party night of the year, on Friday August 4.

Festival organisers Cuffe and Taylor say 80s v 90s is always one of the most popular nights at Lytham Festival, regularly drawing in crowds of more than 10,000 people who want to party with their favourite stars of the two decades.

This year, Pat will be generating a fun-filled atmosphere ahead of performances from electronic new wave band The Human League, singer-songwriter Midge Ure, 90s pop rock trio Dodgy, 80s bands Johnny Hates Jazz and Living in a Box featuring Kenny Thomas, Belgian electronic musicians Technotronic, British-Norwegian 90s pop group A1 and pop rap artist Betty Boo.

Pat said: “What a dilemma for me – 80s v 90s! Both special decades for me with my broadcast career kicking off in ’82 at Radio 1 and then a decade on air at Capital FM London, closely followed by FunHouse running as the No 1 kids’ show on telly throughout the whole of the 90s

“I can’t wait to be the compere and DJ on this event at such a beautiful setting and see which decade comes out on top. Join me and let’s re-run the fun together!”

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said: “Pat is a great addition to the 80s v 90s line-up.

“He immediately springs to mind when you think of the 80s, partying and DJs so it makes absolute sense to add him to the 80s v 90s night at Lytham Festival.

“Who better to build the ultimate party atmosphere ahead of our fantastic show headliners?

“This night is always a really fun night at Lytham. The arena is flooded with people in fancy dress and who just want to have a really great night out. I have no doubt Pat is going to really get the party going ensuring that yet again.”

Ticket details at www.lythamfestival.com.