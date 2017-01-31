A real beautiful way  to brush up on skills

Blackpool-born celebrity make-up artist Sean Maloney is about to embark on a nationwide masterclass tour.

But that didn’t stop him holding another sell-out masterclass session here in the resort.

The 23-year-old, who grew up in Hambleton and Blackpool, recently held a New Year make-up class at House of Halteres Academy in South Shore. It was his second sell-put session at the Lytham Road venue.

Sean, who has worked with some of the biggest female celebrities in showbusiness – including pop star Jessie J, singer Lily Allen and TOWIE’s Amy Childs – came to the town to offer his top tips and backstage secrets to a achieving a flawless look.

Models included local Take Me Out star Emily Longden and newly-crowned Miss Teen Great Britain, Ashleigh Wild, of Poulton.

Among the celebrities who attended the event were Big Brother star Lisa Appleton, reality TV star and friend of Paris Hilton, Chrissie Wuna, and X Factor contestants Saskia Rosimus and Liam Halewood.

The masterclass aimed to teach those attending how to bring catwalk glamour and red carpet beauty into their cosmetic regime – without too much difficulty, and how to recreate the stars’ hottest looks at home.

Sean said: “This masterclass was all about bringing runway make-up to you.

“It was about making celebrity make-up easy.

“Everyone deserves to look and feel beautiful, so I wanted to give everyone an insight into 2017’s hottest trends, products and brands to watch out for. I took the attendees through two gorgeous 2017 trend-based make-ups – showcasing a dramatic burnt orange and amber smokey look, before moving onto a Kylie Jenner style more natural, soft glam look – giving everyone an insight into how to make-up glamorous trend make-up wearable.

“Attendees received a luxurious goodie bag worth over £60, including luxurious eye lashes, make-up mirrors, pro make-up brushes and much more.”

A spokeswoman for House of Halteres – which is a specialist training academy, providing fully-accredited and insured beauty courses – said: “This is the second sell-out masterclass Sean has hosted and each time they get bigger and bigger.

“Having the regional and national press following Sean’s journey is incredible, he is a true talent and a gentleman.

“He makes make-up appear easy, he’s so professional and we cannot wait for everyone to see what we have in store for his March masterclass.”

Sean – who writes a regular beauty column for The Gazette – is about to launch his own false lash products, SM Lashes.

And he will be showcasing them on his national tour, which kicks off in March.

He said: “I’m about to embark a nationwide celebrity masterclass tour, in collaboration with Grosvenor Casino.

“I’ll be travelling all over the UK – coming to different towns and cities such as Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Blackpool, Didsbury, Newcastle, Huddersfield, London and many more.

“On the tour, I’ll be showcasing my backstage celebrity make-up artist masterclass, with champagne canapés and also giving guests an exclusive first look into my false eyelash line, SM lashes, launching in eight weeks.

“The tour is starting at Grosvenor Casino, Manchester, on March 2.”

Sean has worked for a host of cosmetic giants – including No 7 at Boots, Mac, Selfridges, Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) and Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, before becoming self-employed.

He has done work for ITV, Channel 4, MTV, Closer Magazine, Wella Hair and London Fashion Week, to name just a few.

In his masterclasses, he showcases techniques such as contouring, strobing, baking, blending and colour theory, as well as offering people product recommendations.

• You can keep up with Sean and find out more hot tips on make-up and the products to use by following him on social media – twitter.com/SeanMaloneyMUA, instagram.com/SeanMaloneyMUA or facebook.com/SeanMaloneyMUA