A quick pink dip in the Irish Sea to raise awareness of breast cancer

Waltzing down the Promenade in an array of pink outfits, one woman and her gang are sometimes mistaken for a giggling hen party – until they head into the chilly Irish Sea.

That’s because they’re actually raising cash for cancer research by taking a dip in the water opposite the Tower.

An array of illnesses meant there were only 10 people doing it this year, though it’s hoped £500 has been collected to help those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

Debbie Cox, manager at the Cancer Research shop in Talbot Road, Blackpool, has been an ever-present at the annual ‘pink dip’, and took part in her sixth swim on Saturday.

She said: “It was a bit choppy out there this year. We still had fun though.

“There was not as many of us because a lot of people came down with chest infections and bugs that are going around. But we still did it.”

She added: “So far we have got about £300, £350, and are hoping for a bit more to come in.”

Carrying and shaking their collection boxes, Debbie and her merry band of tutu-clad fundraisers walked down to the Comedy Carpet on Saturday afternoon before embarking on their yearly plunge.

“We are the mad bunch of the Fylde coast [Cancer Research shops],” Debbie added. “But it’s something different and it’s fun. There were people along the top, all watching, think we’re mad.”

The stunt was part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, held every October.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with one person diagnosed every 10 minutes.

Those most at risk are woman over the age of 50, with a family history of it.