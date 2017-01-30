A night of haggis, neeps and tatties

A Burn’s Supper on Saturday evening was a winning combination between members and friends of Blackpool North Shore Golf Club and Blackpool Ladies Sick Poor Association.

President of BLSPA, Mayor Coun Mrs Kath Rawson, and Mayoress Ms Joan Goldin enjoyed the evening with Captain Jim McIlwrath and his wife Eve, all magnificently dressed in tartan, and guests, in the bedecked Burns’ theme, with tartan and heather, dining room of the golf club.

Tables were named after famous Golf Clubs of Scotland.

The Haggis, carried by Chef Giles, was piped in by golf club member Gerry Soutar who recited the Burns’ poem Address to the Haggis and stabbed it in true tradition.

A sumptuous meal followed the haggis, tatties and neeps, of Scottish beef or salmon and traditional Cranachan or Parfait.

The Mayor was asked to choose the best tartan – the prize went to Ian Potts – and the table’s best ditty, which went to the ladies on Southerness Table for their charming poem “Now Spring has clad the grass in green”.

The raffles raised £880, a magnificent sum to add to the funds of Blackpool Ladies Sick Poor Association for the people of Blackpool who find themselves in a crisis situation.

Thanks go to everyone who donated raffle prizes and who supported the evening in any way.

A great time was had by all!

Isabel Henshaw

Trustee

Blackpool Ladies Sick Poor Association