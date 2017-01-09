A new type of bank to help local needy children

Santander launched a new type of bank to help spread joy to less fortunate children this Christmas: ‘Santa & Deer’.

During December, children dropped off new or nearly new toys in collection boxes and red sacks located in the bank’s branches all over the UK in exchange for chocolate coins.

All of the toys received were donated to local charities around the country to help those less fortunate.

Santander’s Fleetwood branch in Lancashire set up a ‘Santa & Deer’ toy collection box in branch and saw around 12 toys donated by local children.

Clare Jordan, Branch Manager, at Santander’s Fleetwood branch presented the toys to Radio Wave Secret Santa Toy Appeal on December 16.

Clare said: “Our branch is committed to playing a key part in the community and it was great to take part in the ‘Santa & Deer’ initiative. We were delighted by the local support and the toys we received. We hope the donations make a real difference to less fortunate families this Christmas.”

The campaign which ran throughout the Christmas period saw toys distributed to a range of charities across the UK including Oxfam, Family Action, British Red Cross and many more to help as many families as possible. A short film to promote the ‘new’ bank was launched on Santander’s social media channels with two recognisable ambassadors lending a hand.

Jessica Ennis-Hill said: “It was really fun to take part in Santander’s Christmas campaign again this year.”