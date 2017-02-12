A magical day

A subtle Harry Potter theme cast magic on the day when Joseph Newson and Gemma Watson tied the knot.

A subtle Harry Potter theme cast magic on the day when Joseph Newson and Gemma Watson tied the knot.

Joseph and Gemma Newson

The couple who both work in the field of football, were married at a beautiful ceremony surrounded by their family and friends at the Great Hall at Mains.

Joseph, who is from Fleetwood and is Fleetwood Town FC’s lead coach and Blackpool born Gemma, a lecturer in football at Myrescough College, first met when Joseph was Gemma’s football manager at Blackpool Wren Rovers Ladies.

But they didn’t start dating until Joseph, in a previous Fleetwood Town role, took a group of Gemma’s students away on a residential weekend in Scotland with Gemma accompanying them as a member of college staff.

It was there that they started developing feelings for one another and when they returned home, they decided to go on their first date.

Joseph, 24, proposed whilst visiting the Harry Potter studios in London. At the end of the tour, in front of the model of Hogwarts, he gave Gemma, 28, a hand written page out of the Philosopher’s Stone and got down on one knee.

He said: “As we got engaged at Harry Potter Studios and would be honeymooning at Harry Potter World in Orlando, we thought it only right that there would be subtle Harry Potter references throughout our big day.

“From a sorting hat, to chocolate frogs and magic wands, it really made the day magical.”

The couple certainly made sure their guests were entertained throughout the day with several musical interludes, magic tricks and pyrotechnics.

During the ceremony, guests listened to the talented choir from Shakespeare Primary School, Fleetwood sing The Rose by Westlife and a Beatles Medley as Joe and Gemma signed the register. The couple said it was such a lovely moment and one which everyone commented on how perfect it was. Darren Robinson wowed guests with his magic tricks during the photos to add something extra to the day.

And thanks to the groom’s mum, Joanna, who insisted they had a wedding singer during the wedding breakfast, guests were treated to the fun and talents of Wayne Farrow.

Joseph said: “He had all of our guests up dancing and singing and ensuring that everyone was having an amazing time. This really was a perfect way to help us celebrate our wedding day.”

Gemma’s dream was always to have confetti and pyrotechnics during the first dance and so the efforts from Joe’s brother Sam and Stardream made their first dance perfect and certainly one to remember.

Gemma said: “People say your wedding day is the best day of your life but you never truly believe that until the day comes, then you understand.

“All the planning and hard work by all our family and friends came together on the day and made the day one to cherish for the rest of our lives.”

Joe added: “Our wedding day really was the most magical day of my life. It meant so much to us that all of our guests had such an amazing and enjoyable day. I want to say a huge thank you from everyone who gave their time and effort in ensuring our day was truly special.”

Those who made the day special:

Bride’s parents: Graham and Helen Watson

Groom’s parents: Richard and Joanna Newson

Wedding date and venue: November 26 2016, the Great Hall at Mains

Best Man: Sam Newson, brother, and Ben Breakell, Best Friend

Chief Bridesmaid: Sarah Sperrin

Bridesmaids: Mel Walker, Laura Went, Katie Thorp, Nicole Thorp

Ushers: David Watson, Matt Gair, Nick Palmer, James Cameron, Daniel Warren, Michael Mitchinson, James Garnett

Flower girls: Quinn Palmer

Who supplied the cake: Joey’s aunty - Jackie Armitage

Flowers: Jackson’s Florist, Layton

Bride’s dress: Dan Kerr, Blackpool

Suits: Moss Bros

Honeymoon destination – New York and Orlando Florida

Photographer’s details: Paul James Kelly

Videographer: Blue Sky Films