A feast of fun for Pilling festival

The community spirit was brewing quite nicely in Pilling over the weekend as villagers came together to celebrate their annual Coffee Feast.

This year the parade, led by the Morris Dancers and Pilling Jubilee Silver Band, started from the New Memorial Field.

Pilling Coffee Feast 2017 Jessica Forrest and her retinue

The procession took a route through the village to Pilling Nursing Home returning to St John the Baptist for the crowning of this year’s Coffee Feast Queen, Jessica Forrest by Mrs Hilda Stafford.

Sparklers Nursery won the best decorated float, St John’s CE Pilling Primary School won the Moon Trust trophy for the float decorated with children’s work and Hambleton the visiting Queen’s float. The ceremony ended with singing by Lucy Schofield and Kaitlin Ward.

After the presentations, everyone came together for a feast on the field followed by games and entertainment.

A spokesman said: “Thanks to organisers and helpers who contributed to the success of the day.”

Sparklers nursery at the Pilling Coffee Feast 2017

Pilling Jubilee Silver Band at Pilling Coffee Feast