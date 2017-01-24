A beautiful way to help others out

A sponsored walk to a fire station and wearing a sash to pose with a football team might not be typical beauty pageant contestant activities.

But the Miss Junior Bispham competition aims to not fit the stereotypical idea of a pageant.

As well as raising money for Cancer Research UK, the contest aims to get the finalists taking part in as many activities as they can to help local charities and their local community.

Pageant organisers place a big focus on boosting the confidence and self-esteem of the girls who enter the competition, as well as helping them achieve their goals.

It is now approaching its first anniversary and the finalists in the 2017 contest have been busy getting out and about around Bispham and Blackpool to raise their profile and let people know about the fundraising they are doing.

Anthony Turner, of Crowns and Tiaras Boutique in Bispham, and pageant organiser, said: “All our young ladies have been working very hard. The pageant is growing from strength-to-strength and more contestants signing up.

“I am also now going to be running a new Miss Lytham competition, starting this year, so exciting times ahead.

“I am very proud of all our contestants, they are all doing absolutely fantastic, and I feel so pleased that we can help people and raise money for Cancer Research UK

“We’ve got some wonderful local sponsors on-board who we are really grateful to for their support.

“It’s almost time for Miss Junior Bispham’s first birthday, which I am very excited about.

“I want to help other people’s dreams come true, because mine come true every day by doing what I love.”

Last year’s winner was Tara King, of Lytham.

The first heat for Miss Junior Bispham 2017 will take place on March 29, with the final set for June 7.

Pictured here is contestant Angel Pearson, who took part in a sponsored walk – from Crowns and Tiaras Boutique on Red Bank Road, to Bispham Fire Station – where she enjoyed meeting the firefighters.

Also pictured is Caitlin Tolloch, another Miss Junior Bispham 2017 contestant.

She is wearing her sash with her team mates and coach at St Annes FC girls.

Anthony said: “Caitlin loves football been playing since she was nine years old.

“I’m sure we will see some amazing things from this young lady in the future.”

Another 2017 contestant, Angel Gregson, is getting close to her £1,000 target for her sponsored 5k charity run.

She has raised £650 so far and is looking for 35 people to sponsor her £10 – or any amount they can afford.

People can help visit searching for Miss Junior Bispham 2017 Angel Gregson on Facebook.

• To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/NorthWestBeautyPageant or www.missjuniorbispham.wix.com/beauty-pageant