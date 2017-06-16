£85k fund to put an end to flood problem

A Fylde coast village has been awarded £85,000 to conduct a thorough investigation into its local drainage system.

The Lancashire County Council flood management team were awarded the fund by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to map the sewage system under Staining after residents complained of flooding on the streets.

Coun John Singleton, who is a member of the Staining Flood Action Group, said: “What we have established is that over the years there has been various developments with our drainage system and no one is quite sure what sort of system we have.

“There’s work been done by United Utilities, by Lancashire County Council, and to be quite truthful we’re not sure exactly what’s down there.

“Staining has been affected by flooding in recent years. In 2016 the village was almost cut off due to flooding by the village store in the centre of Staining. Some drainage work has taken place to alleviate the floodwaters, but more needs to be done.

“Flooding also is bad to the east of the village on Eddleston Close and surrounding areas.”

The money will provide funding for drainage investigation contractors to map the flow routes under the village. Systems will then be cleared and rectified where possible.

Coun Singleton said: “It is essential we take control of the problem. If we don’t push hard for this to be resolved we could have flood water every year. There has been a lot of time spent on this project in trying to resolve this issue.’’