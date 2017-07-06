£80,000 new spa for Blackpool fitness centre

A national fitness chain is investing £80,000 in new facilities at its gym in Blackpool.

Bannatyne’s will also create six new jobs through the scheme to expand the spa area at the club on Rigby Road in the resort.

Bannatyne's Gym in Blackpool.

The new spa will have five treatment beds, including a dual room, and manicure and pedicure stations with the facilities using products such as Elemis and OPI.

Construction w

ork is already underway on the project at the premises which opened in the town in 2001.

New members of staff are also being trained in readiness for the opening, which is due to take place at the beginning of August.

Karen Wilkinson, group head of spa for the Bannatyne Group, said: “The new spa at Blackpool will complement the health club’s facilities and will allow us to take the spa service to a new level, which everyone can enjoy, both members and guests.

“It also will support our focus on holistic health and wellbeing and enable people to fulfil their desire for healthy lifestyles based on a blend of exercise, relaxation and rejuvenation.

“This major investment in Blackpool forms part of our spa investment in 2017 as we aim to deliver enhanced services to our customers.”

Among the treatments on offer will be bamboo, chocolate and lava shell massages.

The project is part of a national programme of investment in spa facilities by the Bannatyne’s Group.

The last major upgrade at the Blackpool club was in 2014 when Blackpool Paralympian Shelly Woods unveiled a refurbished workout zone.

The 30,000 square foot club, which cost in the region of £3.5m when it was built, has a capacity for 3,000 members.

Existing facilities also include a 20-metre swimming pool, a 7,000 square foot gym, two aerobic studios and a dedicated spinning studio.

Blackpool was the 14th Bannatyne fitness club to open in the UK.