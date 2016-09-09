£75,000 grant from banking giant to help homeless young people on resort’s streets

Charity Streetlife can support more vulnerable young people in Blackpool thanks to a £75,000 grant over three years from Lloyds Bank Foundation.

The grant will go towards the salary of a day centre co-ordinator who will facilitate activities, workshops and provide one-to-one support for homeless young people at the charity’s centres.

This means Streetlife will be able to keep its day centres open and cater to the needs of more homeless young people through counselling and therapeutic workshops and activities, life skills training workshops, ‘cook and eat sessions’ and informal educational group work.

Jane Hugo, CEO, Streetlife said: “Streetlife are thrilled to be granted three years’ funding from Lloyds Bank Foundation.

“This will help us work with 400 vulnerable young people each year offering valuable information, support, encouragement and skills development.

“Young people who access our day centre are often experiencing a wide range of issues eg housing needs, homelessness, mental health and relationship difficulties, this grant will ensure we can provide them with the support they need.”

Paul Streets OBE, CEO of Lloyds Bank Foundation said:“Fund-raising for small and medium-sized charities is increasingly precarious at a time of government cuts and economic uncertainty.

“That is why Lloyds Bank Foundation is helping organisations like Streetlife continue the impressive work they do, making a real impact on the lives of those who need it most in their local area.

“We are proud to be investing in life-changing charities who are breaking the cycle of disadvantage as part of our role in Lloyds Banking Group’s Helping Britain Prosper plan.”

The £75,000 grant made to Streetlife is one of 11 grants totalling £491,789 awarded across the North West.