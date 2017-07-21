£6k in fines for cigarette end drop litterbugs

A court dished out more than £6,000 in financial penalties in one morning to people who dropped cigarettes ends in Blackpool Council’s latest crackdown on littering.

Blackpool magistrates dealt with the cases of 11 people none of whom attended the court hearing.

Lynda Bennett, prosecuting for Blackpool Council, said all the defendants were seen dropping a cigarette end by council enforcement officers in the central area of the resort including Bank Hey Street and Adelaide Street West.

Blackpool residents Alisha Tite, 23, of Boardman Avenue; Emma Earlam, 29, of Greenwood Avenue; Wendy Holmes, 27, of Queens Promenade; Shona Battle, 24, of Scorton Avenue; Charlotte Abram, 29, of Lyddesdale Avenue; Janette Cunningham, 52, of Ashton Road and Dallas Jackson, 20, of Broomfield Road, Fleetwood, and Ethan Jackson, 22, of Claremont Place, St Annes, were all found guilty of dropping litter after a trial in their absence and were fined £440 with £180 costs plus £44 victims’ surcharge.

Danielle Kay, 27, Danielle Mellor, 33, of Worcester Avenue, both of Blackpool, were also found guilty in their absence of dropping litter and were fined £120 with £180 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Aimee McDonald, 18, of Alexandra Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty by letter and was fined £80 with £180 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Councillor Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are determined to make Blackpool the cleanest seaside resort for both residents and visitors.

“Dropping cigarettes on the floor or any other litter is inexcusable and makes the area look messy.

“As part of our Keep Blackpool Tidy campaign extra bins have been installed throughout the town centre and should make it easier for people to throw their rubbish away responsibly. However, the onus should also be on members of the public to actively use the bins.

“We will not hesitate to fine anyone spotted littering. Most people do pay but anyone who chooses to ignore the fine should be aware the matter will not go away. They will be prosecuted in court.”