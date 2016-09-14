64 of Wyre’s food outlets fail to make the grade

On Day Two of our look at food hygiene ratings in the region, we look at venues across Fylde and Wyre.

Two Wyre food venues have been blasted by inspectors after scoring the lowest possible rating for hygiene.

Granada Chippy owner Steve Lynton

Wyre Council inspectors have told the pair to make improvements or face action after they were given zero in rankings highlighted by the Food Standards Agency.

Owners at the Regal Hotel in Victoria Street West, Cleveleys, said they were disputing the zero rating but had since carried out work to improve conditions and were confident of making the grade next time.

Dom’s Italian in Market Place, Poulton, also received a zero score, with inspectors highlighting the urgent need for the management of food safety – paperwork – to be improved, while they were satisfied at the hygienic handling of food.

The figures from the Food Standards Agency website show that out of 812 food outlets rated, 115 were rated as less than satisfactory with a zero, one or two stars.

A total of 28 were said to be one star while 34 had two.

In the three star category, which means they have satisfactory levels of hygiene, 85 premises were listed.

There were 168 restaurants, cafes, canteens and takeaways got the four star rating while 495 made the grade in the highest rating of five.

Ashley Revell from the Regal Hotel, Cleveleys said there had been an error with their hygiene rating and it should have been listed as a one instead of zero from the inspection which took place in December last year.

Blackpool Sporting Clays

He said: “Although this is not a high score, it is not a zero and we have worked hard to implement all the requirements laid out in the inspection and refurbished the kitchen.”

One of the many five-star rated establishments was the Granada Fish Bar in Fleetwood.

Owner Steve Lynton said: “We also have the five star Fish and Chip Quality Award and the inspections for that are much tougher than the Wyre inspectors’

“As a food business it is very important to have to five star food rating, it gives customers confidence especially when they have children.

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, which got a five star rating for its cafe

“It is not only about procedures, keeping things spotless, checking the dates on food and monitoring temperatures of fridges etc, it is about keeping up with the paperwork and I think a lot of businesses fall foul of that.

“We display our five stars proudly in the window but it is amazing how many who get below three seem to have their sticker disappear. People should check the hygiene rating websites at Wyre council.

“Generally speaking we are for the ratings, any well run business would welcome the inspections.”

Dave Sponder, from Poulton Town FC whose clubhouse now boasts a five-star rating after previously being a zero, said: “The problem last year was with our paperwork which was not up to date.

“The inspector came two years ago and said everything was fine but could not give us any stars because the paperwork had not been done.

“We were supposed to have been inspected again last year but they did not come.

“We are having a new extension built on the clubhouse now which has cost £35,000 with new ladies gents and disabled toilets and a separate entrance for the teams separate from the social side, which also helped to make things better.”

A spokesman for Wyre Council said : “Wyre Borough Council works closely with food premises to help them improve food hygiene standards and give members of the public confidence in choosing where they can eat safely.

“Inspections are carried out at intervals of between six months and three years, and we encourage all businesses to strive for a rating of three or above.

“As of July this year, 493 premises out of a total of 914 across Wyre have achieved a food hygiene rating of five, which is a great achievement.

Members of the public can check ratings of eating establishments in Wyre on the council’s website.

Just two Fylde food venues get bottom marks from inspectors

Two Fylde food businesses were told to make immediate improvements after getting the lowest possible food hygiene rating.

Blackpool Sporting Clays from Greenhalgh and Tasty Spot in Freckleton were both handed a zero rating from council inspectors, according to the latest list from the Food Standards Agency.

The July figures show that out of 593 food related businesses inspected, 42 were said to be below satisfactory with a zero to two rating which means that urgent action is necessary to make improvements.

However the majority of businesses in Fylde borough were deemed satisfactory or better with just seven percent failing to meet the standards.

A total of 330 were given the highest rating, five stars, 166 got four stars and 55 picked up the three star rating.

No-one was available from Blackpool Sporting Clays which is based at the Blackpool Gun Club in Back Lane, Greenhalgh, and which was rated on March 2 this year.

Tasty Spot, on Lytham Road, Freckleton, was also handed a zero rating with inspectors calling for major improvements in hygienic food handling, cleanliness and the condition of the building, and in the management of food safety.

One of the many Fylde establishments to get the maximum rating was Penny Farm, The World Horse Welfare charity visitor attraction on Preston New Road.

The centre has its own cafe as a way of raising funds for the charity and to bring more people in to see the work they do.

Centre visitor officer Zoe Clifford said hygiene and cleanliness were vital for all places which served food but especially at a place which also had animals .

She said: “It is very important to us to get the five star rating and a reflection of the hard work we all put in to maintain proper standards.

“When people come to visit us it gives them confidence to know we follow proper procedures.

“At a place like ours it is important to keep the differential from what goes on outside where there area animals.

“With us being a charity looking after horses we have to maintain a high standard in everything we do. The cafe is very important to us and is something we have been developing. People who come for afternoon teas and home made cakes can then take a look around and see what we do.

“It helps to spread the word about the charity.”