£21k Mercedes abandoned in country lane ditch

Have your say

Police have appealed for the owner of a £21k A-class Mercedes-Benz to come forward after it was found abandoned in a ditch.

The white A160 Mercedes was discovered off Lodge Lane in Warton at around 6.35am.

Police were called and the road is expected to be closed off as the vehicle is recovered.

Officers are now appealing for the owner of the car to come forward by contacting the non-emergency number 101 quoting the log number 0238 of July 21.