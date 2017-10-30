11,000 turn out for a big beach clean-up

Environmental charity Surfers Against Sewage saw to it that parts of the seafront at Blackpool had a good clean-up yesterday as part of a nationwide blitz on beaches.

The charity, a marine conservation & campaigning good cause, says more than 11,500 people turned out to 315 beaches across the UK to remove over 30,000kg of marine plastic pollution at the weeekend.

Pictured is Blackpool and Fylde rep, Gary Lovatt, getting stuck in to the task in hand on South Shore.