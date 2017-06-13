£100,000 upgrade for seafront gym

Fylde Coast YMCA is spending £100,000 on upgrading the fitness facilities at St Annes’ swimming pool and gym.

The gym refurbishment at the seafront centre, currently taking place while the pool remains open as normal, will see the introduction of the latest generation of cardio equipment and Life Fitness technology.

It’s the latest investment by the charity which last year spent a conbined £400,000 on improving the gym facilities at the YMCA centres in St Albans Road, St Annes and Mythop Road, Lytham.

St Annes YMCA Pool and Gym, on South Promenade, was reopened in January 2014 after an extensive refurbishment to the whole building which cost £625,000.

The new-look gym will be unveiled during a soft launch for members and guests on Sunday, June 25, then reopen to the general public from the following day.

A spokesman for Fylde Coast YMCA said: “The gym will have everything you expect and more, including the new digital fitness experiences LFConnect and Lifescape where you can upload and track your progress via your mobile phone.

“While uit is currently closed for the refurbishment work, all swimming pool use is as normal and the gyms remain open at YMCA St Annes and YMCA Lytham.”

Meanwhile, youngsters across the Fylde coast will be making waves with YMCA in support of the Royal Life Saving Society’s National Drowning Prevention Week.

The safety promotion runs from Friday until Monday, June 26 and Fylde Coast YMCA swimming pools at Kirkham, Poulton, Fleetwood and Garstang as well as St Annes will be incorporating specialised swimming safety activities and challenges into swimming lesson programmes.

The local charity will be using activities and resources provided by the Royal Life Saving Society UK to teach local youngsters and their parents about the risk of being in, on and around water.

Dave Parker, YMCA’s aquatic senior manager, said: “We are committed to teaching swimming and lifesaving skills and supporting the continued provision for swimming in all of our communities.

“We are offering our full support to the excellent work of the RLSS by continuously serving the youth in our community, providing them with valuable life skills which can keep them safe near water.”

Activity details from www.ymcayactive.org or the individual pools.