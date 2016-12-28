£1.2m boost for housing across Fylde

The Fylde coast has received a £1.2m cash boost for two projects linked to tackling housing issues.

The government has handed out £600,000 which will be used across the Fylde to prevent homelessness, while another £645,000 has been granted to Blackpool Council to build a special housing unit.

Blackpool Council will take the lead on the homelessness project.

It will work towards sharing responsibility for preventing homelessness between local authorities, health services and the hospital.

Advice will be given aroundthe support available and people will be helped into training and employment that can get them jobs to enable them pay their rent.

Coun Christine Wright, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre councils are extremely pleased to receive significant extra funding to reduce homelessness across the Fylde coast.

“We shall be investing in raising awareness of the risk factors around homelessness and where to come for help, developing support to address the issues that lead to homelessness, and linking help with opportunities for training and employment.

“By working across the whole Fylde coast area and with a wide range of partners, we can significantly reduce the number of people who find themselves homeless each year.”

The new housing unit will have six self-contained rented flats and a shared work space, specifically designed for people with a moderate learning disability to enable them to live independently.

Minister for Community Health and Care David Mowat said: “I want to thank the bidders for their dedication to improving the lives of people with learning disabilities in their community and wish them all the best in bringing this important project to life.”