Television presenter Keith Chegwin got festivities underway at the 25th annual Oyster Festival at Guy’s Thatched Hamlet.

The former Swap Shop star was on hand on Friday to kick start the festivities at the popular festival, which runs until Sunday at the Bilsborrow attraction.

Oyster and Guinness Festival at Guy's Thatched Hamlet in Bilsborrow. Guests line up for their first oyster PIC BY ROB LOCK 2-9-2016

The festival is celebrating its 25th year and more than 7,000 people are expected to attend over the weekend and more than 1,500 oysters consumed.

