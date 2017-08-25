TYING THE KNOT: Sheila Boocock and Nicholas Martucci

A holiday on the beautiful island of Capri followed the marriage of Sheila Boocock and Nicholas Martucci.

The Fylde couple tied the knot on June 23 at the White Church in Lytham followed by a reception at The Grand in St Annes.

Sheila said: “Reverend David Phillips made the occasion a very relaxed affair and even brought out little magic seats for the four flower girls to sit, the youngest of whom was only three.

“There were two surprises at the altar - Nicholas’ announcement the he had changed his name back to the Italian name he had been born with, and in lieu of a wedding ring I bought Nicholas a watch which Reverend Phillips gave him during the ceremony.

The flowers were provided by Jane and Jason Thompson at Flower Design in Lytham.

Sheila said: “The flowers were incredible, she had to wrestle my bouquet from me. I cried when I first held it, her attention to detail is fantastic!

“On the morning of the wedding Jane arrived and revealed all the bouquets, mine, the bridesmaids and the four flower girls - I cried again.

“She then gave all the names of the varieties of flowers in my bouquet whilst I composed myself.

“There were roses, peonies, lily of the valley, basil, sweet peas, grasses, beautiful sprouty things that looked like oats, ivy, dangly greenery - Jane is so passionate about her flowers!

“The perfume from them all was divine too.

“The flowers laid out for the reception, were so perfect too, they took my breath away. Then in the church the pew ends were fabulous and the large urn decorations were magnificent.”

At the pre-drinks reception, Sheila and Nicholas and their guests were entertained by magician Darren Robinson.

“We have had Darren previously for a birthday celebration,” said Sheila, “so we knew how amazing he is. He is so professional and smooth, entertaining the guests superbly with everyone talking about him and gasping over his magic all evening.

“At the evening reception we hired Tony Benedict. Again, such a professional act and he got everyone up dancing with his style of music.

“We had a fantastic wedding weekend with all our children, wives and partners and three beautiful grandchildren.

“On the Saturday, June 24, we spent the day at Lytham Hall for club day then on the Sunday spent a leisurely lunch at Hipping Hall in Kirby Lonsdale where our second to youngest son Oli Martin is head chef. He made the fabulous cakes for us.

“Finally on the Tuesday we jetted off to the Island of Capri where we had a most relaxing, gastronomic holiday, with many a fascinating hour spent drinking aperol spritz, red wine and people watching.

“Both Nicholas and I agree the day was so special having all our family and friends with us to share it.”

Their flower girls were Mei Bjerglund-Martin, Belle Bjerglund-Martin, Lois Harrold and Jemima Norton and the bridesmaid was Alice Watson.