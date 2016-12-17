Travel review: No fuss way to taste Düsseldorf

It was the best of times, it was the wurst of times.

This tale of one city – its country’s magnificent seventh biggest – confirms the increasing attraction of Germany’s often overlooked and undervalued gateway gem.

Düsseldorf may not command the cultural kudos of Doncaster Sheffield Airport sister hour away Flybe destination Berlin.

But, what it lacks in historical heritage, it more than makes up for in heart-warming hospitality in the form of comforting food and refreshing foaming ales.

For fantastic eats and where to find them, look no further than inner glow bestowed by guten appetit glühwein mulled wine, washing down such signature dishes as delicious wurst sausages and kartoffelpuffer, kerfuffle-free potato pancake square meal.

Street food can nowhere better be supplemented than within the welcoming warmth of Brauerei Schumacher, home of the longest serving trademark top-fermented alt bier.

Thirst impressions count for the discerning drinker, who can’t help but be impressed by world’s longest bar – boasting an estimated 300 inter-connected pubs and clubs – serving copious quantities of copper-coloured ale and herbal Killepitsch, killer punch in a liqueur glass if over imbibed and indulged. Intoxicating atmosphere indeed.

Order at your peril Cologne’s delicate Kolsch because, while neighbouring cities share a river only 40 kilometres apart, their brew differences – as with sporting, political and fiscal rivalries – are as wide as the yawning waterway itself.

Awash with hot and cold chocolate aplenty, there is also a family-friendly flavour to a compact city, a transfer-easing nine kilometres from airport connections. Easily accessible to young and old alike, while well walk-able for the littlest of legs (like mine), its stress-free straßen are conducive to slowing life’s frantic pace down to Düsseldorf dawdle.

Even when internationally renown festive markets have shut up shop, all-comers cannot help but be impressed by such local landmarks as MedienHafen’s Rheinturm, commanding 240 metre high harbour views peppered by global telecommunications, consultancy, advertising, accountancy and banking office blocks.

The River Rhine is in itself a tourismus-see attraction, dissecting old town and canal-side Königsallee shopping-cum-banking quarter from art deco des res decadence amid manicured meadows.

Museums from Kunst im Tunnel to Kunstpalast, Kunsthalle to (deep breath) Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen accommodate impressive artifacts embracing art and architecture across the ages. Further afield offers tourist attractions including indoor skiing, movie park, phantasia land, baroque castle, two theme venues and three zoos.

Marketing experts are the best go-to for such transports of delight as organised tours, travel passes and hop-on hop-off open top bus trips offering sight-seeing snapshot of acknowledged sixth best quality of life community worldwide.

A heady mix for hedonists, fuss-free Düsseldorf enjoys in essence recipe for success in terms of refreshingly satisfying alt-ernative Euro break for bons vivants everywhere.

Travel facts:

How to get there: Doncaster Sheffield Airport (https://player.vimeo.com/video/193390965) offers Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday flights to Dusseldorf costing from £39.99 one way at (www.flybe.com) site.

Flybe is largest low-fares airline operating from Sheffield City Region’s Airport with up to 44 weekly departures.