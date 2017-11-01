The holidays aren't coming... again.

Another Coca Cola truck tour has been announced, and Lancashire once again is missing out.

The Holidays Are Coming lorry, which features in the soft drink giant's television adverts across the globe, will miss out the county on a 53-date UK tour this winter.

Liverpool gets two dates, despite calls from Liberal Democrat leader Richard Kemp to ban the truck from the city because of problems with obesity.

Other locations closest to us include Bolton, St Helens and Manchester.

The bright red Christmas tour last came to Preston in 2014, but the company have since given the area a wide berth.

Ever since the Coca-Cola Christmas truck first appeared on screens in November 1995, it has become a regular feature of festive TV schedules in more than 100 different countries.

For many, Christmas doesn’t start until the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck appears on television screens – its arrival signals that the festive season is well and truly underway, and that 'Holidays are Coming'.