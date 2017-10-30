RECIPE: Toffee Apple Trifle (Serves 8-10)

Bonfire Night is fast approaching. Get in the mood with this tasty Toffee Apple Trifle recipe from Jake Halliwell-Fletcher from The Tapas Restaurant at Ribby Hall Village.

EQUIPMENT

Metal cutting ring, 6cm width, 5cm height

Whisk

Metal pans

Domed mixing bowl

INGREDIENTS

PLAIN SPONGE

5 eggs

115g sugar

115g self raising flour, sieved

METHOD

Whisk the sugar and the eggs until white and fluffy, then gently incorporate the sieved flour by thirds, making sure not to overbeat when incorporating the flour.

When the mix is ready, spread over a greased and parchment lined tray to about 5mm in thickness then bake at 165C for 10 minutes.

PASTRY CREAM

8 egg yolks

150g caster sugar

50g cornflour

600ml milk

70ml double cream

2 vanilla pod/2 tsp vanilla essence

60g unsalted butter, diced

METHOD

Heat the milk, cream and vanilla in a pan to just below boiling point.

Have the egg yolks, sugar and cornflour in a separate bowl, whisk well to form a paste.

When the milk mixture is hot enough, add one ladleful of the hot milk mixture to the egg yolk, sugar and cornflour mixture, whisk together, then add the mix back into the pan and on to a medium to high heat.

Continuously whisking, keep the mix on the heat till it forms a very thick custard and starts to cling to your whisk.

Take off the heat, add the diced butter, whisk in well, then keep the pastry cream in a piping bag at room temperature till you come to use it.

SOAKING LIQUEUR FOR THE SPONGE BASE

100ml toffee or butterscotch sauce

350ml amaretto liquer

20ml maple syrup

METHOD

Mix the three ingredients together in a pan, bring to the heat, then set aside for later.

CARAMELISED APPLES

6 baking apples, peeled and decored

150g sugar

30g diced cold butter

METHOD

After peeling and decoring, cut the apples in half straight down the stalk, then cut semi circles, widthways, about 1cm thick.

To make the caramel, add the sugar to the pan and slowly caramelise over a medium heat (do not touch with a spoon as this will cause the sugar to crystallise).

Once the caramel reaches a light golden stage, add the butter, shake in, then add the apples and cook until they are al dente, about three minutes each side (they will continue to cook off the heat as well).

HONEYCOMB

150g caster sugar

50ml water

1/2 tbsp liquid glucose syrup

1 tbsp bicarbonate of soda

METHOD

Add the sugar, glucose syrup and water to a pan on a high heat. Boil down to a light caramel, then add the bicarbonate of soda.

Take off the heat, whisk in well, the leave for ONE minute before pouring the mix into a greased tin.

CREME CHANTILLY (TOPPING)

100ml double cream

50g caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

METHOD

Add all three ingredients to a domed bowl, whisk till the cream forms stiff peaks. Keep in a piping bag with a round nozzle on the end in the fridge.

ASSEMBLING THE TRIFLE (ONE PORTION)

With the metal ring, cut two discs out of the sponge, press together.

Then dip in the soaking liqueur for around 10 seconds, constantly turning and moving with a spoon.

Press the sponge into the bottom of the metal ring.

The second layer will be the caramelised apples. Lift out of the pan being careful not to touch the hot sugar. And press 4/5 of the

apple pieces on top of the sponge, bringing it just below the rim of the ring. Chill.

The next layer is the pastry cream. Lift the ring up slightly to give you room to set the pastry cream. Pipe on top of the chilled apples, to the top of the ring, then chill again to set fully.

Next is the creme chantilly. Using a piping bag and a nozzle, create small peaks with the creme chantilly, starting from the outer edge and working round and then in. This step is for presentation purposes.

To finish, break up the honeycomb into smaller pieces and sit on top of the creme chantilly. Then lift the trifle into the presentation bowl. This could also be served in a traditional trifle glass bowl for the family to share.