RECIPE: Caramelised Braeburn apple tart, salted caramel ice cream and toffee apple sauce

This caramelised braeburn apple tart recipe from the Walled Garden at Barton Grange Hotel near Preston is certainly a crowd pleaser and is the perfect dessert for a family meal.

Visit: www.walledgardenrestaurant.co.uk

INGREDIENTS

Tarts

4 Braeburn apples

250g all butter puff pastry (you can buy this ready prepared in most supermarkets)

50g raspberry jam

50g castor sugar

Ice cream

250g Wallings salted caramel ice cream

Sauce

250ml apple juice

100g castor sugar

25ml water

100ml double cream

50g butter

METHOD

Apple tart

1. Cut the apples into quarters and cut the core out and finely slice.

2. Roll out the puff pastry to a nice and thin layer - approximately a thickness of two to three mm.

3. Use a saucer as a guide and cut out four discs and place onto a baking sheet.

4. Place a teaspoon of raspberry jam on to the centre of the pastry disc and carefully fan the apple all the way around, then sprinkle with caster sugar.

5. Bake the tarts at 180c for about 14 to 15mins until slightly golden but not burnt.

Keep warm.

Toffee apple sauce

1. Pour the apple juice into a medium sized pan and bring to boil. Reduce the juice until it is almost all gone and reserve till needed

2. Add the sugar to another medium sized pan and add the water and gently mix into a paste on a full heat and boil until the sugar starts to turn golden brown. Remove from the heat and gently add the cream SLOWLY, stirring all the time.

3. Add the apple juice reduction and the butter and mix well. Reserve until needed.

Plating

For each of the four servings, pour the sauce on to serving plate then place a warm apple tart in the centre of plate.

Add a ball of the ice cream in the centre of the tart and serve immediately or the ice cream will melt too much.