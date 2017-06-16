Paul and Laura achieve their happy ever after

When Paul Collins and Laura Shuttleworth tied the knot, they found the happy ever after they had longed for.

The Inskip couple were married at St Peter’s Church in their home village on May 6, before a reception at Singleton Lodge.

Paul Collins and Laura Shuttleworth

Having met in a Sainsbury’s supermarket aisle, they became engaged after six years together, on Laura’s birthday.

Paul, 35, a locksmith and window repairer, had kept it a secret all day and did a surprise proposal.

They were enjoying a family meal to celebrate her birthday when Paul gave her an extra birthday card.

When she opened it, he had written in it ‘Will You Marry Me?’

The day was amazing and we loved every second, Laura looked beautiful and I will never forget the happiness that the day brought

However it hasn’t been plain sailing.

The couple had originally planned to get married in 2014 however after having their daughter in 2013, Laura became unwell and was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis along with kidney problems and were forced to postpone their big day.

Although not in full remission of the disease, Laura’s health has improved and she felt well enough to plan their dream day.

On the morning of the wedding, Paul and his best man – who had flown over from Dubai – were escorted to the ceremony in a gleaming and decorated tractor, in honour of Laura’s late grandad who owned a tractor company.

Paul Collins and Laura Shuttleworth

Laura received a surprise from her mum and dad with a Rolls Royce Silver Cloud to take her to the church and their daughter had her own surprise with a Little Tikes horse and carriage.

Despite a last minute hitch over the double booking of the evening entertainment, the day flowed effortlessly.

Physiotherapist Laura said: “It was the best day ever and I didn’t want it to end. It was exactly how I imagined and I felt so beautiful and happy, and after feeling so ill for so long it was fantastic to feel like this for a whole day, and to know that all our guests had the best time.”

They also held a raffle and raised £1,500 for Crohns and Colitis UK which helped Laura during her illness.

Paul Collins and Laura Shuttleworth

Paul added: “The day was amazing and we loved every second, Laura looked beautiful and I will never forget the happiness that the day brought. All our guests really enjoyed celebrating with us and we are so grateful for all the support we received for our charity raffle and auction for Crohns and Colitis UK.” The couple thanked the countless business and organisations which donated items to their raffle.

They honeymooned in the Lake District.

Those who made the day special...

Brides Parents: Mark and Irene Shuttleworth

Grooms Parents: John and Trish Collins

Honeymoon destination: Lake District

Paul Collins and Laura Shuttleworth

Best Man: Tarun Patel

Bridesmaids: Rachel Shuttleworth and Andrea Shuttleworth

Flowergirl: Lucy Shuttleworth-Collins

Pageboy: Oliver Clark

Ushers: Lee Nightingale and Robert Sanderson

Groomsman: Steven Collins

Make up Artist: Jo Coole

Hairdressers: Hair and Beauty by Clare Ashton

Brides Dress: Ronald Joyce by Victoria Jane ‘Josie’

DJ: Martin Abbot from CJ Tazz

Wedding Tractor: W. J Sanderson & Sons Ltd

Photos by Matt Herrington Photography