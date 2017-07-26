Tour guide gets spooky on the shore

Spooky stories from Blackpool’s past are once more on the map for summer.

Supernatural Events is back on the streets with its Blackpool Ghost Walks, led by Haunted Blackpool author Stephen Mercer.

His Victorian Ghost Hunter character shares anecdotes from the town’s ‘darker’ history and accounts of its many hauntings.

The walks set off from the VisitBlackpool Tourist Information Centre at North Promenade, going along part of the Prom, into the town centre and stopping outside some of the resort’s oldest and most famous buildings and attractions.

His stories promise to ‘make the hairs stand up on the back of your neck and make you question everything you thought you believed’.

Stephen said: “I love taking people around the town telling them of our otherworldly residents and visitors.

“I’m really looking forward to the summer walks as I will be stopping at some new locations in the town centre where those attending will hear new stories never before told. Of course there will be a number of the old favourites too.”

He added the tours are suitable for children and he makes them family friendly, and ‘fully accessible for all’.

The walks take place until Sunday, October 29, taking around 90 minutes, setting off at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £6, £3.50 for under-16s and £16 for a family of four, from www.Black poolGhostWalks.co.uk.