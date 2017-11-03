Splashing good fun at port’s pools across the decades

These archive photographs show some splashing good times in Fleetwood over the years.

The black-and-white shots capture fun at the port’s outdoor and indoor pools during the last century.

Undated picture of Fleetwood Open Air Swimming Baths

High diving fun was often to be had at Fleetwood Open Air Baths, which was opened in 1925 – and was eventually replaced in 1974 by the present indoor pool on the same site.

A young John Lennon was said to have learned to swim at the baths as he was a regular childhood visitor to his cousin’s home in Fleetwood.

The once-popular Open Air Baths are shown here in several pictures.

One image shows youngsters enjoying playing on the busy pool-side in the pool’s heyday in the 1950s.

Fleetwood Swim Centre, in February 1981

Another shows the annual spring clean at the baths, in 1966.

One of the other shots captures a youngster mid-dive as he plummets from the “top board”, watched by a group of friends.

Lower down, another person is caught diving from the lower diving board, about to enter the water.

But attendances plummeted at all the open air pools across the Fylde coast during the latter half of the 20th century and eventually, they were all closed and demolished.

Spring clean at the open air baths in April 1966

The new indoor pool, built in 1974, became a base for the Fleetwood and District Amateur Swimming Club, whose success stories included 1984 Olympic competitor Debbie Gore and ex-England captain Maria Scott.

It is shown in February 1981, with youngsters swimming up and down the lanes, during lessons.

Also seen in our pictures is the children’s Outdoor Paddling Pool in Fleetwood, in a photograph dated August 1975 – packed full of young ones having splashing good fun in the sunshine.