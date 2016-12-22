Pictures of Christmas past

He’s the friendly face of Christmas. He’s loved by children everywhere and has been a festive favourite for generations of youngsters.
Father Christmas, Santa Claus, St Nick... Whatever the name, the man in the big red suit hasn’t changed much in the last century.
Not something which is seen these days, but back in the day in Blackpool, his annual arrival was marked by hundreds of children waiting at the railway station and he was followed through the streets in a carnival-like procession to his special grotto, at the town’s department stores, Lewis’s and RHO Hills.
Delighted children are pictured in the Gazette archives – meeting him and giving him their Christmas wish-list, while he tried to find out if they had been naughty or nice.
He also found time to visit the Blackpool Tower Aquarium, Red Bank Illuminations in Bispham and various Christmas fairs.