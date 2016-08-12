In pictures - the devastating blaze which struck Fleetwood Pier in the 50s

The catastrophic fire which engulfed Fleetwood Pier in 1952 was so fierce it was reportedly seen up to 20 miles away, in Barrow, across Morecambe Bay. These incredible archive pictures show various stages of the blaze.

The fire started in the pier cinema – which had been added in 1942.

Coins in the slot machines on the pier were heated to such an extent they welded into long strings of copper and fell to the sands below.

The fire left a tangled network of steel girders and charred beams. It was of such a colossal nature, it wasn’t until 1958 the full extent of the structure could be used again. Damage was estimated at £75,000.

These black-and-white library shots show the blaze at its height, firemen tackling the flames and the aftermath – the destruction it left in its wake.

Work started on building the so-called new Super Pier in 1953 and it included reinforced concrete beams, as well as galvanised steel lattice girders.

The original pier was built in 1910 at the end of the golden era of pier-building.

It opened on Whit Monday that year and the following year the Pier was added. The original pier featured ornate domes and curved roofing.

At 429ft in length, it was one of the shortest piers in the country.

The Art-Deco inspired frontage once housed a cinema and milk bar, and the outer deck of the pier contained attractions which included a miniature Ferris wheel among other children’s rides.

At various times, the pier has had an amusement complex, bar and dance hall.

The pier had a £70k facelift in 1972.

Fifty years after it was rebuilt following the blaze, the pier was completely destroyed when fire struck again.