Lottery win couple get their dream wedding

When he scooped a million on a lottery scratchcard, builder Andrew Cunliffe’s first thought was to propose.

Now 15 months on, his and wife Natalie’s wedding dream came true on the sun-kissed isle of Cyprus.

Andrew and Natalie Cunliffe's dream wedding in Cyprus

The couple were wed in a romantic ceremony on a pier overlooking crystal blue waters near Paphos, with 65 members of their family and friends present.

Natalie, 32, said: “It was everything we could have imagined. We had been going out for five years before Andrew proposed and without that win we would have had to wait years.

“The Lottery win made all this possible so we are very grateful and know how lucky we were.”

Former Lytham High pupil Andrew, 38, proposed at the top of Blackpool Tower where he had originally met Natalie when she was working there.

Andrew and Natalie Cunliffe's dream wedding in Cyprus

The construction manager with RP Tyson had been worried he would not be able to give Natalie the “wedding she deserved”.

But the couple’s dream came true at Coral Bay and now they are looking forward to a celebration at Staining Lodge for all those who could not make it to Cyprus.

Natalie said: “The setting was beautiful and afterwards we had a wonderful traditional Greek meze meal.

“Then in the evening we watched fireworks overlooking the harbour as we all sat on a Greek amphitheatre.

“We were over there for three weeks. When the guests flew in before the wedding it felt like we were just on holiday until the day before.

“On the morning the boys went to the pool to relax with a few drinks while we all got ready for the ceremony. It was beautiful and we have got some lovely photographs from Matt Herrington who flew out from Kirkham to take them and made us all feel comfortable.

“Andrew had been planning to propose before the Lottery win but it really meant we could do it properly and it has given us the chance to do some amazing things.”

The couple have been involved, via Lottery firm Camelot, in helping Manchester charity Stockdales which looks after young adults with learning difficulties and helping at Zoe’s Place in Liverpool, a hospice for under fives.

Natalie, who went to the former Greenlands High School in Bispham said the couple are now planning to settle into married life.

She said: “I am just looking forward to enjoying home life but we are planning a short break together since as a honeymoon.”

See also: Lottery winners seal it with a kiss