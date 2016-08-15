Juice recalled over explosion fears

Bottles of posh squash have been pulled from the shelves over fears they may explode.

Some batches of Blossom Cottage Morello Cherry Cordial sold through Sainsbury's may start fermenting causing a buildup of gas.

Customers are warned not to try and open the 500ml glass bottles or drink the contents but to dispose of the unopened bottle "immediately".

The bottles have the best before date July 2017 and batch numbers 2000 16203 and 2230 16203.

A full refund will be offered to customers who bought the £2.50 drink from one of Sainsbury's 1,374 stores across Britain.

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: "It has been brought to our attention that a limited number of bottles of the above product may be affected by a fermentation issue.

"As a precautionary measure, Blossom Cottage are asking all customers who have bought this product not to consume it and instead dispose of it immediately.

"A full refund can be claimed by returning to your nearest Sainsbury's with proof of purchase.

"No other products or date codes are affected by this issue, and we apologise for the inconvenience this has caused."

A spokesperson from the Food Standards Agency said: "Blossom Cottage is recalling a batch of its Morello Cherry Cordial 500ml bottles because fermentation has occurred in some of the bottles.

"The affected batch was sold in Sainsbury's stores.

"If you have bought this product with a batch number between 2000 16203 and 2230 16203, do not attempt to open the bottle or drink the contents.

"The product potentially presents a risk to health because it has fermented and pressure may have built up in the bottle.

"A recall from customers is being carried out as a precautionary measure.

"If you have bought the above product do not attempt to open the bottle or drink the contents. Instead, dispose of the unopened bottle immediately.

"A full refund can be claimed by returning to your nearest Sainsbury's with proof of purchase."

No other Blossom Products have been affected.