FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2016: Three star ratings for Fylde

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

Here are all the three star ratings in the Fylde.

ADI’s Chicken, 104 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Ali Raj, Blackpool Road, Kirkham

Ansdell Filling Station, 133 Church Road, St. Annes, Lytham St. Annes

Antonio’s, 42 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Bangkok Thai Restaurant, 13 Park Street, Lytham St Annes

Bargain Booze Select, 83c Warton Street, Lytham St Annes

Bond’s Restaurant, Bonds Lane, Elswick

C J Wood, Grange Road, Singleton

Cafe Nero, 48 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes

Cafe Nero, 46 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Candie Bar, 12 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Capri, 4 Dicconson Terrace, Lytham St Annes

Carlton Hotel, 61 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes

Chicky, 28 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes

Clifton Park Hotel, 299-301 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes

Curry Lounge, 15 Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes

Dahlias Farm Shop, Cropper Road, Blackpool

Dalmeny Hotel, 19-33 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes

Dilraj, 188 St Davids Road North, Lytham St Annes

Domino Pizza, 53 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes

Heng Yun, 12 Whalley Place, Lytham St Annes

Hungry Monkey, 6 Back St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes

Inn on The Prom, 11-17 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes

Jacks Restaurant & Bar, 54 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes

Jononi Balti, 91 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Kingfisher Tavern, St. Georges Park, Kirkham

Lightning Club, Mill Lane, Bryning With Warton

Moorings Care Home, 58-60 North Promenade, Lytham St Annes

New Fortune House, 26 Garstang Road South, Medlar With Wesham

Newton Service Station, Old Blackpool Road, Newton With Scales

No 10 Ale House, 10 Park Road, Lytham St Annes

Pearl of Freckleton, 1 Lytham Road, Freckleton

Refuel (YMCA), Mythop Road, Lytham St Annes

Singleton Lodge Country House Hotel, Lodge Lane Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde

St Anne’s Miniature Railway Co Ltd, South Promenade, Lytham St. Annes

Staining Golf Course, Chain Lane, Staining

Street Trader Hallfield Catering

Street Trader Jackies Pitstop

Tak Ming Canton Kitchen, 148 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes

The Cartford Inn, Cartford Lane, Little Eccleston

The Chimes, 83 Park Road, Lytham St Annes

The Fresh Kitchen, 41 St Davids Road South, Lytham St Annes

The Garden Cafe, 42 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes

The Little Village Nursery, 41 Woodlands Road, Lytham St. Annes

The Plough, Lytham Road, Freckleton

The Sandwich Shop, 4 Bath Street, Lytham St Annes

The Waters Edge Pub Restaurant, Heyhouses Lane, Lytham St Annes.

Thorougoods, 18-20 Alexandria Driv, Lytham St Annes

Tijuana Mexican Kitchen, 3 Church Road, Lytham, Lytham St. Annes

Whites Sandwich Bar, 150 Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton

Whyndyke Farm, Preston New Road

Wigglesworth Coffee Shop, 2 The Crescent, Lytham St Annes

Willows Catholic Club, Bryning Fern Lane, Kirkham

Woodlands Wines, 39 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes

Wyre Farm Meats, 83 Poulton Street, Kirkham