FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2016: One star ratings for Fylde

Here are all the one star ratings in the Fylde.
Ashiana, Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh
Black Horse, 29 Preston Street, Kirkham
Costa Coffee, 331 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes
Croft Court Catering Unit, Naze Lane, Freckleton
Fresh Food Corner, 40 Station Road, Wesham
Harveys Chicken & Pizza, 81 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Kellys News (Ansdell) Ltd, 31- 33 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes
Nile, 112 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Rigby’s Farmhouse Restaurant, Carr Lane, Bryning With Warton
Simply Natural, 26 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Spar Stores, 29 Lytham Road, Freckleton
St Annes Old Links Golf Club (Kitchen), Highbury Road East, Lytham St Annes
Sverida, 14 Station Road, Medlar With Wesham
The Marrakech, 1 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes
Tiggywinkles Day Nursery, High Street, Elswick