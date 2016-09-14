Search

FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2016: Four star ratings for Fylde

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

Here are all the fours star ratings in the Fylde.

ACP Exra Club, Lansdowne Road, Lytham St Annes

Advanced Biotics Ltd, Boundary Road, Lytham

AFC Fylde Ltd, Bryning Lane, Warton

Ahmet’s Kebab House, 3a Henry Street, Lytham St Annes

Aldi Stores, Coronation Way, Kirkham

Ambiance, 3 Henry Street, Lytham St Annes

AndyMeatMan.co.uk Ltd, 25 Arkwright Court, Westby With Plumptons

Annas Sandwich Shop, 23 Lytham Road, Freckleton

Ansdell Fisherie, 30 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes

Ansdell Institute and Social Club, Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes

Bakes & Cakes, 29 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes

Banthai Restaurant, 19 Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes

Bar & Grill, Ribby Road, Wrea Green

Bargain Booze, 8 Whalley Place, Lytham St Annes

Bargain Booze, 68-74 Lytham Road, Freckleton

Best One, 2 Dock Road, Lytham.

Blackpool Wake Park, Ream Hills Farm, Mythop Road

Booths, Heyhouses Lane, Lytham St Annes

Bryning with Warton St Pauls Church of England School, Lytham Road, Warton

Buraq, 7 Blackpool Road, Kirkham

Burton House Stores, High Street, Elswick

Caesars, 1 Church Road, Lytham

Cafe on the Pier, South Promenade, Lytham St Annes

Cafe Pausa, Unit D Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

Carriages cafe, South Promenade, Lytham St. Annes

Chadwick Hotel, 113-115 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes

Chequers Social Club, Harbour Lane, Bryning With Warton

Chilli Hut, 68-74 Lytham Road, Freckleton

Clifton Arms, 135 Lytham Road, Freckleton

Clifton Arms Hotel, West Beach, Lytham St. Annes

Coffee Republic, 19 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Co-operative, 76-78 Weeton Road, Medlar With Wesham

Co-operatives, 4 Market Square, Kirkham

Croft House Rest Home, 26 Kirkham Road, Freckleton

Cuffe Catering, 243-245 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes

Delaheys Nursing Home, 215 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes

Derby Arms Treales Ltd, Church Road, Treales

Dine Contract catering (Kepak Ltd), St. Georges Park, Kirkham

E. H. Booth, Haven Road, Lytham St. Annes

Eagle & Child, Church Road, Treales Roseacre And Wharles

East Ocean Chinese Takeaway, 89 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Ego Restaurant, 5 Pleasant Street, Lytham St Annes

Emmas Sandwich Bar, 134 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes

Escape, 32 Poulton Street, Kirkham

ESS, Brunel Way, Blackpool & Fylde Industrial E

Fairhaven Hotel Lytham, 1 Marine Drive, Lytham St Annes

Forest Drive Day Nursery, Forest Drive, Lytham St Annes

Fosbrooke House, 8 Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes

Freckleton Lodge Residential & Dementia Care Home, Preston Old Road, Freckleton

Freckleton Sports and Social Club, Preston Old Road, Freckleton

Fresh Cafe, 28 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes

Fylde Rugby Club, Blackpool Road, Lytham St Annes

Fylde Youth Zone, Chapel Walks, Kirkham

Giggles Nursery, Ballam Road, Lytham St. Annes

Gigli’s Pies Ltd, 132 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes

Grand Hotel, South Promenade, Lytham St Annes

Greek Flame Taverna, 13 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes

Greenhalgh Lodge Fishery, Greenhalgh Lane, Greenhalgh

Haven Fish Restaurant, 1 Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes

Headroomgate Nursing Home, 1 Oxford Road, Lytham St. Annes

Henrys Bar, 5 Henry Street, Lytham St Annes

Heyhouses C of E Nursery School Ltd, Clarendon Road North, Lytham St Annes.

Hollingworth Hotel, 303 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes

Howarth House Hotel Ltd, 315 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes

ISS, Hewlett Packard, Shepherd Road

Jasons Fish and Chips, 9 Moorland Road, Lytham St Annes

Kembers & Cosmos Convenience Store, 120 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes

Kirkham & Wesham Cricket Club, Woodlands Avenue, Kirkham

Kirkham Kebab House, 12 Freckleton Street, Kirkham

Knights Retirement Home, 365-367 Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes

Londis, 51 Station Road, Kirkham

Londis, 8 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes

Lord Durham Care Homes

Lowther Pavilion, West Beach, Lytham St Annes

Lytham Cricket Club, Church Road, Lytham, Lytham St. Annes

Lytham Pantry, 31 North Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

McColls, 158 Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton

Milbanke, 70 Station Road, Kirkham

Millon Takeaway, 26 Preston Old Road, Freckleton

Mohshina’s, 4 Henry Street, Lytham St Annes

Moor Villa Care Home, 53 Moor Street, Kirkham

Morrisons Supermarket, Mill Street, Kirkham

Naze Lane Stores, 29 Naze Lane, Freckleton

New City Chinese Takeaway, 5 Spring Gardens, Lytham St Annes

New Delhi Blackpool Ltd, 2 Whalley Place, Lytham St Annes

Novello, 9 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Orathai Restaurant, 2 Station Road, Wrea Green

P & L Edwards, 194 St Davids Road North, Lytham St Annes

Phils Bakery, 20 Market Square, Lytham St Annes

Post Office Hotel, Freckleton Street, Kirkham

Prezzo, 18-20 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes

Railway Hotel, Station Road, Lytham St. Annes

Red Rose Restaurant, 8 Freckleton Street, Kirkham

Red Rose School, 28-30 North Promenade, Lytham St Annes

Redlands Rest Home, 44-46 Park Road, Lytham St Annes

Royal British Legion Club Ltd, 88 Mayfield Road, Lytham St Annes

Scrumptious III, 3 Preston Old Road, Clifton

Seafarers, 345 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes

Shillaylee, 27 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes

Ship Inn, Bunker Street, Freckleton

Si Lantro, 2a Wood Street, Lytham St Annes

Singleton Stores, 10 Singleton Avenue, Lytham St Annes

Smithy Off Licence, Preston Old Road, Newton With Clifton

Spar, The Green, Wrea Green

Spindrift Care Home Ltd, 36-39 Cleveland Road, Lytham St. Annes

St Anne’s College Grammar School, 293 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes

St Annes Cricket Club (Bar), Vernon Road, Lytham St. Annes

St Annes District Club, 262 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes

St Annes Fine Foods, 11 Garden Street, Lytham St Annes

St Annes Fish Restaurant, 41 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes

Stanley Arms, 8 Garstang Road South, Wesham

Station Tavern, Station Square, Lytham St. Annes

Stop ‘n’ Snack, 99 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes

Street Trader Bills Ices,

Street Trader Katie’s Smith,

Street Trader Waynes Hatch, Boundary Road, Lytham St. Annes

Strongs, 56 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Swan Hotel, 115 Poulton Street, Kirkham

T R Snape and Sons, 12 Kirkham Road, Freckleton

Tangerine Holdings Limited (Canteen), Dock Road, Lytham St. Annes

Tesco, Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton

The Angel Lounge, 17 Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes

The Ashton Park Hotel, 318-328 Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes

The Beach Kiosk (Lidstones), South Promenade, Lytham St Annes

The Belmar Nursing Home, 25 Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes

The Best of David Prest

The Bilash, 19 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes

The Blossoms, 1-3 Woodlands Road, Lytham St. Annes

The Expresso Bar, Clifton Square, Lytham St Annes

The Food Court, Unit 2 Whitehills Business Park, Brooklands Wasy

The Links Hotel, Heeley Road, Lytham St. Annes

The Mews Tea Rooms, 36 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

The Monarch Hotel, 29 St Annes Road East, Lytham St Annes

The New Glendower Hotel, 32-36 North Promenade, Lytham St Annes

The Raj, 113 Lytham Road, Warton

The Red Fort Tandoori, 15 Park Street, Lytham St Annes

The Ship at Elswick, High Street, Elswick

The Villa, Moss Side Lane, Ribby With Wrea

The Villa Italian, Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh

Thorougoods, 145 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes

Toast Cafe Bar & Grill St Annes and The Loft, 21-23 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes

Top House, 87 Freckleton Street, Kirkham

Townsend Garage, 184 Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton

Treats of St Annes, 14 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes

Tudor House , 32 St Davids Road South, Lytham St Annes

Turkish Delight, 130 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes

Tutti Fruiti Vida Tapas & Bistro, 5 Church Road, Lytham

Villarose Rest Home, 256 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes

Vivs, 10 Kirkham Road, Freckleton

Wesham Fish and Chip Shop, 1 Garstang Road North, Wesham

Westholme, 24-28 Victoria Road, Lytham St Annes

Westholme Service Station, Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh With Thistleton

Whispers Cafe Bar, 81 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Windy Harbour Cafe, Windy Harbour Road, Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Wok’s Cooking, 1 Clifton Square, Lytham St Annes

Woodys Coffee Shop, Mains Lan, Singleton

YMCA Fylde Coast, St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes

Yum Yum’s Cafe, 39 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes

Zest, 21 Market Square, Lytham St Annes