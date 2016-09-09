Family support scheme for those adopting a child

A secure new website area is set to help families after they’ve adopted a child.

The secure, members’ only area can be accessed at www.adoptwithblackpool.com and allows families to share stories and experiences of adopting, as well as reading handy blogs and online workshops.

Blackpool Council is one of the first councils in the country to set up a post-adoption support area, which is expected to help families as they get used to the new addition in their lives.

The password-protected area also includes details of upcoming social events, training opportunities and guest video blogs. There is also a resources section including suggested reading lists, useful websites and online training sessions to help educate and inform families.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news from blackpoolgazette.co.uk with our mobile app - download it here

Request an information pack online, or see a list of open event dates at www.adoptwithblackpool.com.