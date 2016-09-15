CHIPPY OF THE YEAR 2016: Sue’s top chippy is the plaice to eat

For the second year in a row, Harrowside Chippy has been voted the prime ‘plaice’ to get your chippy tea.

The Harrowside chip shop has retained the Gazette’s own Chip Shop of the Year competition.

The chippy has been run by the Miller family for the past 25 years and Sue Miller, the owner, is over the moon to be recognised for the second time in as many years, she said: “We’re very excited about winning this award for the second year running and what makes it even more special is we’re celebrating our 25th year here at Harrowside.

“None of it would be possible without our wonderful team who work tirelessly to ensure that the product is the best it can be and the customers are cared for like family.

“This award is as much the customers’ as it is ours and we thank you all for your support and votes. We couldn’t have done it without you.

“We are proud to be a big part of the community on Harrowside and Highfield Road and are proud to be one of the many award-winning shops.”

The restaurant started out as a very small shop, half the size it is now. Over the years, it’s expanded and it now has a 40-seat cafe and a big tropical fish tank, filled with Malawis. A feature that’s proved very popular with the customers. Sue added: “The table near the fish tank is our most popular especially with families with small children. But I still think of it as our little family chip shop.”

Voters praised the chippy for the quality of its food, the cleanliness of the premises, the atmosphere and the friendly service and Sue, who claims that her fish and chips are “the best” said: “We all care about the shop and the customers. It’s all about customer care and the product has got to be the best it can possibly be.”

The competition, designed to highlight all that’s best about traditional seaside food, ran throughout August in The Gazette, with 10 chippies shortlisted.

Gazette readers were then asked to vote for their favourite by returning a coupon from the paper, stating the full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant they wished to nominate, with Harrowside taking the crown.