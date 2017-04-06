Best first date leads to a future together

Diamonds scattered on a table lead to the real thing when Richard McLellan proposed to Megan Moir.

Of course they weren’t real diamonds, but the diamond ring Richard gave Megan on that night out at a friend’s birthday bash was certainly for real and he had an important question to ask.

They had met on a night out in Aberdeen. They spent hours together in a Siberian vodka bar playing Connect 4 and they just clicked.

“I won most of the time,” said Megan, a retail assistant from Fraserburgh, “but Richard still says he let me win, I still don’t believe him.

“It was the best first date I’ve ever been on. Richard was such a gentlemen and so kind, I knew then that I wanted to see him again.”

Richard and Megan McLellan



The party they were at when Fleetwood man Richard, a Royal Air Force engineer, popped the question, was a James Bond themed party and they were dressed the part. Richard wore a white dinner jacket and black bow tie and Megan in an elegant long black dress.

“He looked very Bond like and I felt like we really looked the part,” said Megan.

“There were diamonds scattered around the table, I picked up a few and started putting them in Richard’s inside jacket pocket.

“He then squeezed my hand, I removed my hand thinking nothing about it and as I turned around facing him, he smiled and said ‘would you like a real diamond?’ and then placed the engagement ring in my hand.

“I looked down at my hand and thought is this for real?

“I was lost for words, I felt so overwhelmed, I was thinking to myself is this really happening?

“Richard asked me - is it a yes? Then I said oh yes of course! I was very emotional knowing I wanted to spend the rest of my life with him.”



The couple, who are both 32, tied the knot on March 4 at Singleton Lodge.

On their wedding day, Megan woke up to a lovely early spring sunny day.

After having her makeup and hair done and stepping into her dress she said she felt so lucky and grateful that so many of her family and friends had made the 400 mile trip from Scotland to share their day.

She said: “The father of one of our Fleetwood friends made the day even more special by driving my dad and I to Singleton Lodge in his Bentley.

“The best moment for me was walking down the aisle with my Dad by my side and seeing the look on Richard’s face when he turned and saw me. We made the ceremony very personal to us by choosing the vows that reflected our hopes and dreams for our future together.

“The day was perfect in every way; it seemed as if our families had always known each other. We both felt it was the best day of our lives.”

They live in Lancaster Gate, Fleetwood.