Bags charge boosts park

A Fylde recreation area is set for a whole new look – thanks to the 5p charge for supermarket bags.

The Friends of Blackpool Road North Playing Fields, St Annes were delighted to receive £12,000 from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme – which has funded a health path inmates from Kirkham Prison have helped to build.

The Friends hope that the path, which will cover a distance of about 1km all the way round, will encourage residents of all ages to ‘walk the fields’ – and that it will be just the start for an exciting new look for the playing fields.

Bids are set to be submitted soon for a new children’s play area, wild flower seeding around the edges of the fields, a noticeboard and some new benches at the site.

Friends vice-chairman Coun Karen Henshaw said: “We are excited about the plans and fact that the Tesco Bag of Help scheme has helped make this a reality. The scheme is a great idea which enables everyone, by just buying a bag, to make changes in their community.”

The money awarded to the Friends was among £30,000 distributed in Fylde last year under the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

Lytham Hall received £10,000 for its kitchen garden project, while the St Annes In Bloom group were handed £8,000 which they are using to improve the seafromnt garden area around the statue of comedian Les Dawson.

Johanna Wood, Fylde Council’s landscape and design officer, said: “Fylde already has notable parks and open spaces but the money from Tesco really helps to improve them further.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies, who has called recently in Parliament for checks to be put in place to make sure the 5p bag charges are getting through to good causes, said he was delighted with the latest St Annes development.

“I’m delighted to see a Fylde community group and our playing fields benefit thanks to the 5p bag charge,” he said. “This donation by Tesco is proof that the Government’s decision to introduce this charge is not only helping the environment by reducing the amount of plastic sent to landfill, but also improving the lives of our residents. I will be making sure that all of the major retailers who charge 5p for carrier bags are giving the money to schemes in Fylde.”

