A perfect winter warmer for chilly January nights

January is the perfect month to create a haven in your home. Food plays a really important part in this and The Walled Garden at Barton Grange Hotel in Preston are huge fans of slow cooking meat. Their braised venison recipe is the perfect January winter warmer.

It is also in season along with carrots and kale and the three combined together taste delicious. Venison is available in most supermarkets or from your local butcher.

The Walled Garden at Barton Grange Hotel - January recipe page

INGREDIENTS

For the venison:

2 venison steaks – we use Honeywells

1 carrot and swede diced

1 shallot diced

Spoonful of juniper berries

2 bay leaves

500ml red wine

Salt and pepper

For the rosti:

Half a celeriac

1 potato

Chopped thyme

Salt and pepper

For the sweet and sour onions:

1 red onion

150ml red wine

75ml of red wine vinegar

50g sugar

2 star anise

METHOD

Seal the venison in a hot pan, season and add shallots, carrot and swede.

Cover with red wine and add juniper berries and bay leaf.

Cover with tin foil or transfer to a casserole dish and braise in a low oven for one-and-a-half to two hours

To make the rosti grate the potato and celeriac then mix with the chopped thyme and salt and pepper.

Shape the mix into small discs using a pastry cutter.

Fry gently in a shallow frying pan turning half way through cooking until both sides are golden brown.

For the sweet and sour onions boil together the wine, vinegar, sugar and star anise for five minutes.

Slice the onions then pour the boiling liquid over and leave to infuse for a couple of hours until the mixture has cooled.

To present the dish, place the rosti in the centre of the plate and place the venison on top with some winter greens such as Savoy cabbage or kale then top with the sweet and sour onions finish by drizzling the juices from the venison pan around the plate