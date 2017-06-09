A genuine family affair for Natalie and Kenny

For Natalie Valentine, not only was her wedding day a dream come true because she was marrying the love of her life, Kenny Dyson - it was also a day which secured a newly-discovered family.

Natalie, 28, only met her dad two years ago. She grew up without a father and it affected her to such an extent that she had to undergo counselling.

So when she came home from work one day in 2015 to receive a call from someone who believed he was her biological father - her whole world was turned upside down.

But DNA tests and a long, five-day wait revealed he really was her dad. And Natalie couldn’t have been more thrilled.

Natalie, a dental receptionist, and Kenny, 40, tied the knot at Tiffany’s on Blackpool seafront. And not only did her beloved father give her away but her brothers and sisters were there too.

The couple met in a St Annes nightclub where Kenny was a DJ.

He wowed her every weekend, shouting over the microphone that one day he would marry her.

And those sentiments were finally repaid when Kenny kissed Natalie as All I Want For Christmas belted out through the club in December 2010.

Said Natalie: “That was it, we moved in together four months later and Kenny proposed on our two-year anniversary in Blackpool town centre.

“Obviously I said yes. We had our little girl Aurora in 2014.

“He also said we weren’t getting married until he passed his driving test which I thought ‘that’s it we are going to be engaged for the rest of our lives!’

“But he started his driving lessons in 2016 and passed in May last year. My first words were YES we can get married now. That was it, I started the planning the next day and set a date for May 9 2017.”

They booked their wedding in the crystal ballroom at the hotel and Natalie said it was breathtaking.

Natalie was overjoyed to have her dad and siblings at the wedding.

She said: “I cried with happiness.

“I couldn’t believe I had gained a sister, a brother, a dad and a grandad to my little girl.

“My sister was bridesmaid alongside my older sister Georgia who was my Maid of Honour and of course my dad gave me away.

“The wedding day was amazing.

“I can remember walking down the aisle with my dad, shaking like a leaf, but all my dreams were coming true. Me and Kenny became husband and wife.

“Kenny was right all those years when he said one day we would get married.”

Natalie recalled how emotional the whole day was. She had sadly lost her dear nan a couple of days earlier which tinged the occasion with sadness.

“I knew she would have been there with me,” said Natalie, “She was a big part of mine and Aurora’s life as we spent most weekends with my nan.”

The speeches were heartfelt and Natalie’s sister sang her own song as a surprise but the biggest shock was when a young man stepped forward and told her he was her younger brother Kieran.

“I just hugged him and cried,” she said, “I couldn’t believe he was there I couldn’t stop crying smiling and hugging him I was so happy.”

The couple’s first dance was Minnie Ripperton’s Loving You where guests sang along.

“It was perfect, the whole day was perfect,” said Natalie.

“Our family is now complete at last.

“We are flying to Morocco for our honeymoon in June. We can’t thank everyone enough for making our day.”

Those who made their day special

Best man: Darrell Carr

Ushers: Perry Middleton and Jack Dyson

Bridesmaids: Georgia Paxton and Charlotte Scott

Flowergirl: Aurora Dyson ( our daughter)

Bride’s Dad: Darren Scott

Bride’s brother: Keiran Scott

Hair: Mazzola hair did my hair

Cake: Made by Cupcakes

Suits: Greenwoods

Dress: A Stitch in Time

And the rest of the day was put together with Ebay and help from friends.

